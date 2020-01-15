New DG of CRPF assumes office

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): New Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF">CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Wednesday assumed the office.

SS Deswal, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who had the additional charge of CRPF">CRPF, passed on the baton to Maheshwari.

Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, which is the date of his superannuation. (ANI)

