New DG CRPF AP Maheshwari (Left ) on Wednesday assumed the office. (Pic courtesy: CRPF)
New DG CRPF AP Maheshwari (Left ) on Wednesday assumed the office. (Pic courtesy: CRPF)

New DG of CRPF assumes office

ANI | Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): New Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF">CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Wednesday assumed the office.
SS Deswal, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who had the additional charge of CRPF">CRPF, passed on the baton to Maheshwari.
Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, which is the date of his superannuation. (ANI)

iocl
iocl