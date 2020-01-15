New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): New Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF">CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Wednesday assumed the office.
SS Deswal, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who had the additional charge of CRPF">CRPF, passed on the baton to Maheshwari.
Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed to the post up to February 28, 2021, which is the date of his superannuation. (ANI)
New DG of CRPF assumes office
ANI | Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:22 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): New Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF">CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Wednesday assumed the office.