New Education Policy will be implemented soon: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday that the New Education Policy, which is intended to make youth global citizens, will be implemented soon.

"The purpose of education is to make someone a complete man, and the new education policy will do so. If I say in simple terms, the purpose of the new education policy is to make the new generation global citizens," Shah said.

Shah who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat attended the fourth convocation ceremony of Gujarat Central University here in Gandhinagar.

Addressing the students at the convocation ceremony, he said, "Your batch of the Central University of Gujarat will be known as the batch of "Amrit Kaal" and with this comes a responsibility."

He said, "children should know about the fight for independence. We have achieved a lot in these last 75 years. You should all know about it. And for the next 25 years, it becomes your responsibility to make India achieve great heights in the 100th year of Independence.

The Union Minister also told the students that they are graduating from a land, which has historic importance.

"You all should also remember that you are all graduating from the land that has a history of giving a lot to the country - such as Shri Krishna, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel," he added.

Laying thrust on the NEP 2020, he said, "no one has protested against the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and it has been accepted by all and will be implemented soon."

"I would request you all to study the new policy, especially the teachers," he said.



He also said that a person can think well in the language of his/her mother tongue.

Earlier on Saturday also, Shah emphasised on the importance of mother tongue and urged people to get out of the "inferiority complex" in using it adding that the mother tongue is a means of personality development.

The Home Minister lauded the New Education Policy and said that it incorporates the thoughts of great men like BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others.

He made these remarks at the convocation ceremony of the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara.

"In the New Education Policy, it also includes the thoughts of Sayari Rao regarding accessible education, the thoughts of Sardar Patel on women empowerment, and the thoughts of BR Ambedkar regarding education for knowledge. Do anything in your life, but do not leave your mother tongue. Get out of the inferiority complex that you will not be accepted by your language. Language is an expression," Shah said.

"If any person thinks in his own language, he thinks well. If he conducts his research, the capability of his research increases manifold. There can be no bigger medium of personality building than the mother tongue. I urge all of you to come out of the inferiority complex," he added detailing the benefits of using mother tongue.

The Home Minister also cited his interactions with the people from foreign countries and said that they do not know which was the native language of their country.

"I meet people of foreign countries. When they talk in English with me, I ask them which was the language of your country. They look down a little, we do not even know which was the language of our country. We have the best literature, grammar and poems in our languages. This is why PM Modi has made mother tongue (language) compulsory under the new education policy," he said.

Shah recalled Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said that the world remembers him today because of his selflessness.

"It is an important day. It is today when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had entered Burma. When he entered Burma, he had said that I am stepping into a free India. It is the history of the world that it remembers only those who succeed. Netaji did not succeed, but the world respects him even today because he never did anything for himself," he had said. (ANI)

