New era begins, PM Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate on Thursday.



Before the inauguration, PM Modi interacted with the workers who were involved in the redevelopment project and told them that he will invite all of them who worked on the Central Vista redevelopment project for the January 26 Republic Day parade.



He also witnessed an exhibition on revamped Central Vista Avenue.



Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate today. The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 feet will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate.



According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the move symbolises a shift from the erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to the 'Kartavya Path' being an example of public ownership and empowerment.



"These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset," said a PMO statement.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.



"Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," it said.



Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others. (ANI)