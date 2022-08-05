New era of peace, development post Article 370 abrogation in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Under the vision of Naya Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory has been mapping new heights and fares among the leaders in many sectors.

Reforms, coupled with renewed efforts of the people, are leading towards the establishment of a new era of peace and development post Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir.

*Efficiency and quality

Towards speed, efficiency and quality in Naya Jammu Kashmir, a record number of developmental projects were completed. New milestones were set in overall project execution, transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.

* A road to every village

Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Jammu and Kashmir ranked number 4 at the national level in terms of road length achieved. Enhanced safety, connectivity and mobility have been made to revamp the socio-economic structure of rural and remote areas.

*Quantum leap in power sector

An amount of Rs 5,000 crore of massive addition in the power transmission system in 2021-22 strengthened the impressive outcomes in power distribution. The power generation capacity doubled in three years and trebled in seven years.

*From misgovernance to good governance

Jammu and Kashmir became the first ever Union Terroritry to devise a comprehensive District Good Governance Index (DGGI). The Jammu and Kashmir model is now being adopted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to help other 35 states and Union Territories to develop their DGGI.

*Transparency in financial management

With the intent of "Janta ki scheme Janta ki Bhagidari" citizens, oversight was established through empowerment. The portal leading to greater transparency in the public service delivery system was established.

*Industrial development

With the new Central sector scheme for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir, industrial land allotment policy 2021-30, industrial policy 2021-30 and first-ever foreign direct investment (FDI) policy 2020 have emerged as a new preferred global investment destination under Naya Jammu and Kashmir.

*Education System

Quality education with academic excellence driven by policy reforms is the new mantra in Naya Jammu and Kashmir. Rebuilding the education system through massive addition of infrastructure and trained human resources.

*Agriculture growth

Union Territory has achieved a new height of agricultural ground in Naya Jammu and Kashmir. UT ranked third in the monthly income of agricultural households and the fifth best-performing state/UT in agriculture and allied sectors.

*Equality and justice

Reservation rules were amended to extend benefits to left-out categories. Domicile certificate as basic eligibility for recruitment for local youth including the west Pak refugees, Valmikis, Gorkhas, safai Karamcharis, tribals and Kashmiri migrants.

*Mission youth-my J-K

Mission Youth-My J-K is a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower youth. Tapping demographic dividend through a multi-pronged strategy with a focus on livelihood generation, education, skill development, counselling, financial assistance and sports.

*Transparent recruitment

Unprecedented and transparent recruitment has been established in UT under the Naya Jammu and Kashmir. 100 per cent recruitment was established based on merit and special consideration wa given to the disadvantaged categories.

*Women empowerment

Under Naya Jammu and Kashmir, equal rights and opportunities have been established to empower women. Targeted schemes and initiatives to make "Nari Shakti" the real architects of growth.

*Tribal communities

A new era for tribal communities was ensured to give respect, rights and Opportunities. Implementation of Forest Rights Act, Model Residential Schools, Cluster Tribal Model Villages, Tribal Youth Engagement Programmes, Modernization of Tribal Hostels Museums & new Tribal Bhawans.

* Digital governance

In an effort to make digital governance, 180 plus services have been made online. 150-year-old Darbar Move was also ended. E-office implemented with the disposal rate of files have been touching an all-time high of 96 per cent.

*From laggard to leader

Naya Jammu and Kashmir moved from being a laggard to being a leader nationally. Fares among toppers in achievements under Centrally sponsored schemes. Secures notable leads in national-level performance indices.

*Transparency in revenue administration

Massive reforms were undertaken to make revenue administration transparent. Online access to services and land records has made public services efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly.

*Bridge between administration and people

Making "Jan Bhagidari" the lifeblood of governance in UT. The citizens were provided with the opportunity to contribute to policy and decision-making processes. Many initiatives were taken to bridge the gap between the administration and the people.

*Strengthening democracy

Strengthening grassroots democracy with historical Devolution of Funds, Functions and Functionaries. From Planning to Execution, elected representatives made equal stakeholders to safeguard peoples' rights and access to development.

*Sports infrastructure

Jammu and Kashmir has been moving towards being the sporting powerhouse of the Country. The multipronged approach was made aiming at expanding the sports infrastructure, and availability of trainers and equipment, besides policy initiatives to promote the overall sporting ecosystem in the UT.

*Global tourist destination

Jammu and Kashmir, which is considered the "Crown of Incredible India", is a global tourist destination. The highest-ever tourist footfall and air traffic have been recorded. Direct international flights were introduced to boost trade and tourism. (ANI)