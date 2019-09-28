New Excise Policy in state from October 1: Andhra Deputy CM

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In the first step towards prohibition, Andhra Pradesh Government will take over 3,500 wine shops which will be run by the State Beverages Corporation and the Excise Policy will come into effect from October 1.

"The state has taken over 475 wine shops into the Beverages Corporation fold last month and the shops would shut down at 9.00 p.m," Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Naryanaswamy told ANI.

He informed that the previous government has allowed functioning of 43,000 belt shops which were shut after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister.

"Till now, 2,872 cases were registered and 2,928 people were taken into custody for operating belt shops and the government will take firm steps in stamping out illicit liquor. The state has registered 4,788 cases on the brewing of illicit liquor and 2,834 people were arrested," he said.

He also said that the Chief Minister during his Pad Yatra promised to ban alcohol in the state in phases and to keep his promise in action, the government has taken a step by introducing government-run alcohol shops.

"AP Beverages Corporation will manage all these alcohol shops. So far, 3448 shops have been taken for lease. The alcohol shops will run between 10 am to 9 pm," he said.

Some 3500 supervisors, 8033 salesmen have been recruited to run the alcohol shops. As per the Chief Minister Orders, the excise officials are working with dedication and night watchmen, CCTV's will be set up at many places.

"We have brought to the Chief Minister's notice regarding the shortage of Excise staff and propose to recruit 678 police constable posts. The Chief Minister has responded positively on this issue," he added.

The previous government has considered the sale of alcohol only for profit. The current government is taking necessary preventive measures to abolish illegal alcohol shops and their transport. Every hospital will have a de-addiction centre.

"The government will give alternate employment to those who are dependent on alcohol shops. The revenue will not be decreased by government-run alcohol shops. The Bar shops are open till late at night. We are trying to reduce that time. No room for permit shall be available for these alcohol shops," he said. (ANI)

