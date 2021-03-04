New farm laws revolutionary, will enhance farmers' economy, says Tomar

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday asserted that new farm laws will enhance farmers' income adding that agricultural is the backbone of the country's economic growth.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, about 1.15 lakh crore rupees are deposited in the bank accounts of about 1.75 crore farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision to increase the income of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. We understand that, if we don't have prosperous farmers, we can't develop a good economy of the country." Tomar said while speaking at an event.

The agricultural Minister was attending an event of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Asia-Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (APRACA) joint forum's session on "Development support to promote agribusiness clusters and credit enhancement instruments".

He said that these new farms laws will benefit the farmers and added that the laws are revolutionary for the Indian farmers.

On February 25, Tomar on Thursday reiterated that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time.

Tomar had said that the farmer unions, which have been protesting against the farm laws for nearly three months, have not given their feedback on the centre's proposal of putting the farm laws on hold for 1.5 years.

Since November 26 last year, farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital, against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)