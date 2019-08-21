Image-1 of the said notification came into effect from 1st September, 2018 and as such all tobacco products manufactured or packaged or imported on or after 1st September, 2019 shall display Image-2
Image-1 of the said notification came into effect from 1st September, 2018 and as such all tobacco products manufactured or packaged or imported on or after 1st September, 2019 shall display Image-2

New health warnings on tobacco products packs from Sept 1

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules, 2008.
"The amended rules are applicable with effect from September 1, 2018," the ministry said in an official statement.
"Two images were notified vide the above notification with a clause that date of coming into effect of the second image (image 2) of specified health warning, shall be for all tobacco products manufactured or imported after the completion of twelve months from the date of commencement of the first image (image 1)," read the release.
It added: "Image-1 of the said notification came into effect from 1st September 2018 and as such all tobacco products manufactured or packaged or imported on or after 1st September 2019 shall display Image-2."
"Telephone Quit-line number "QUIT TODAY CALL 1800-11-2356" is also the part of the health warning. This helps in creating awareness among tobacco users and gives them access to counselling services to effect behaviour change. There shall be one common specified health warning for both smoking and smokeless forms of tobacco products," the ministry said.
Adding that toll free Tobacco Quit-line Services [1800-11-2356] provides counseling and strategies for quitting tobacco use, the release said: "As per the recent second round of Global Adult Tobacco Survey [GATS -2, 2016-17] conducted in the age group 15 years and above, 61.9% of current cigarette smokers, 53.8% of current bidi smokers and 46.2% of current smokeless tobacco users thought about quitting because of warning label on packets of cigarette, bidi and smokeless tobacco."
Last year, during the first phase, the central government had notified that the packets of all tobacco products must carry a strict warning along with a representative image, message and a helpline number to quit tobacco.
As the second phase starts from September 1, 2019, all the packets of tobacco items would have a new warning image, a Quit-line number and a message which reads--"Tobacco causes painful death." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:05 IST

Centre has no proposal to make Hyderabad a Union Territory:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said there was no plan of the Centre to make Hyderabad a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:01 IST

Thackeray expresses condolence after party worker commits...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted a condolence message for one of his party worker who allegedly committed suicide after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a notice to Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:01 IST

MP: Woman in Sheopur claims husband gave 'triple talaq' after 14...

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife of 14 years and kicked her out of their house here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:49 IST

Vishakhapatnam: Police bust two gangs dealing with old and...

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Police on Tuesday busted two gangs in Vishakhapatnam dealing with fake and demonetised currencies and arrested 17 persons, incuding two women in this connection.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:49 IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects relief camp at Usmanpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected a relief camp at Usmanpur on the east bank of the Yamuna on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Drunken woman damages three cars in Pune's Ramnagar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): In an unusual incident caught on CCTV camera, a woman was seen hitting her car repeatedly against the other car that was parked on the roadside in Pune's Ramnagar area here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

Northern Railways announce diversion of four trains due to floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and flooding, Northern Railways on Wednesday announced diversion of multiple trains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:43 IST

RJD MLA demands Tejashwi Yadav be made party's national president

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): RJD leader and MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday demanded that Tejashwi Yadav be made the party's national president.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:34 IST

India opens up 137 mountain peaks for mountaineering, trekking

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced the opening of 137 mountain peaks situated in Jammu and Kashmir Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim for mountaineering and trekking. The proposal to open the peaks in the Himalayan states was under consideration

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:20 IST

Bihar: Advocate shot dead near Buxar Civil Court

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): An advocate was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified assailants here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:15 IST

Haryana: Liquor smuggler held, 1050 boxes of alcohol seized

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on Wednesday said to have seized 1050 boxes of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:12 IST

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man in Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Acting promptly on an emergency call, a constable here saved the life of a man by giving him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to restore his breath.

Read More
iocl