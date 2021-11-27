New India will be powered by Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ease of doing business: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the new India will be powered by Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ease of doing business (EoDB).

Addressing the CII National Conference on 'Ease of Doing Business for Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Goyal also said that we have to find new ways of financing infrastructure.

Goyal said, "The very fact that the Prime Minister spoke of going into the top 50 just changed the way all of us looked at, - government and industry."

"The Prime Minister is already edging us, - 50 was an initial target I set in the first term, now you have to be more ambitious, - you should be in the top 25!" Goyal added.

Noting that the top 40 countries are "very highly developed countries, Goyal pointed out that "piercing that curtain and then doing better than them is a big challenge! So, that's what we are here for!" said Goyal, quoting the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister also listed out the government's 5 'I's'--Intent, Inclusion, Innovation, Infrastructure and Investment approach to making India self-reliant.

"Believe me, the most developed countries and some of the countries that are currently on a fast trajectory of growth, if you study their growth story, you will find it one of their biggest pillars of growth story is Innovation! There are new ideas, new ways of doing things," he said.

Goyal said the government is undertaking five structural reforms for EoDB, including National Single Window System, Industrial Land Bank, Regulatory Compliance Portal, State Reforms Action Plan (SRAP), and PM Gati Shakti.

As per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's press release, the National Single Window System is a one-stop-shop for approvals and clearances needed by investors and businesses. It includes Know Your Approval, Common Registration Form, Document repository, etc. Portal hosts approvals across 18 Central Departments and nine states.

Industrial Land Bank, a GIS-based portal, is serving as a one-stop repository of all industrial infrastructure-related information.

Integrated with GIS systems of 17 states, the ILB has a database of more than 4,000 industrial parks mapped across an area of 5.5 lakh hectares of land, the release informed.

It further informed that the Regulatory Compliance Portal is a real-time dashboard under direct monitoring of the Cabinet Secretary to track progress. States and Union Territories have eliminated burdensome compliance by removal of unnecessary licenses, permissions, rationalization of renewals, self-regulation and self- certification should be the way forward.

State Reforms Action Plan (SRAP) is a Centre working with the states trying to promote healthy competition in a spirit of cooperative federalism among states and led to the digitisation of procedures.

The PM Gati Shakti scheme was launched to build next-Gen infrastructure, the Gati Shakti portal provides multimodal connectivity to ensure integrated and seamless connectivity.

Underlining that Gati Shakti will break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning, Goyal said all departments will now have visibility of each other's projects through a centralised portal. (ANI)