New labs allocated for all 22 districts of Punjab to test COVID-19 samples

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): New laboratories have been allocated in order to test the COVID-19 samples, for all the 22 districts in Punjab, said Punjab's Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu on Thursday.

KBS Sidhu took to Twitter and posted a letter issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) with the subject stating--Revised distribution of laboratory testing of corona samples in the designated virology laboratories.

The relocation of the districts have been done as IMTECH Chandigarh has started testing for COVID-19 for the State of Punjab, the letter read.

The 22 districts include SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Mansa, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Moga, Pathankot, Ropar among other States.

So far, Punjab has reported 251 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths. (ANI)

