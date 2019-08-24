New medical college in Rajouri soon

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Work is underway to operationalise the newly constructed building of the medical college in Rajouri district. The building will be handed over after the completion of work by next year.

The college is expected to start functioning fully next year.

Apart from fulfilling the dream of students who wish to become doctors, the medical college is also expected to create employment for the people of Rajouri.



Though the formal handing over is yet to take place, classes have already begun in the college as students have been taking lectures in makeshift classrooms.

"Work here is going at a very good speed. People living in nearby regions will be benefitted. They will get jobs in this medical college. Students have already taken admission in this college and are taking lectures in makeshift classrooms. Road connectivity will also be improved after the completion of the college," said Dr Jamil ul Hassan.

Speaking to ANI, Shahid Mir of Public Works Department said, "Work is going on in the administrative block. We have done all the testing and the quality of the material used in the construction is good. This construction will be completed on scheduled time." (ANI)

