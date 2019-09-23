New medical college to come up in Leh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): In a major development to revitalise health and medical education in the Himalayan region, the Centre on Monday announced a new medical college for Leh.

The Health and Medical Education Department is all set to establish a new medical college at Leh under Phase-III, the Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement.

The department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and technical report for the construction of the college as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the opening of 75 new government medical colleges throughout the country at the district level.

Land, measuring 201 'kanals' at Shey Sindhu Ghat village, has been identified by the authorities to establish the college.

The DPR for establishing the college will be submitted within three days to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The establishment of a new medical college in this hilly region shall go a long way not only in the health care sector but also in strengthening the engine of development in the region," read the statement.

The officials further informed that the pre-execution DPR is in the process of finalization and a total amount Rs 325 crore will be sanctioned by the government for establishing the medical college (Rs 115 crore), hostel and residence for students and faculty (Rs 80 crore), medical equipment (Rs 70 crore) and up-gradation of teaching hospital (Rs 60 crore). (ANI)

