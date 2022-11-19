New memorial for freedom fighters to come up in Bengaluru: CM Bommai

Mangaluru [India], November 19 (ANI): With an aim to give a platform to forgotten or lesser-known freedom fighters, a new memorial will be constructed, informed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"A memorial bearing the names of lesser known freedom fighters will come at a prominent place in Bengaluru," announced Basavaraj Bommai.

His remarks came while speaking after unveiling a statue of veteran freedom fighter Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda at Bavutagudde here on Saturday, he said the memorials have importance in both India and abroad as they will tell history, culture, heritage and identity.



"Unity in diversity is the hallmark of India. In support of it, government policies have strengthened identity. They need to create awareness among the youths about all those unknown fighters who dedicated their lives for the country's freedom struggle. The statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Japan and the Mahatma Gandhi statue in America have inspired them," he added.

The state chief also informed that a memorial of Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda will be constructed in Bengaluru and a lesson on him will be included in the syllabus.

A decision on renaming places in Mangaluru region after freedom fighters will be taken soon informed CM Bommai.

"India did not get independence easily as many had dedicated their lives for the cause. The first fight against the British was started by farmers and Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda who was born in a farmer's family, became a nightmare for the Britishers. The British rulers understood that their numbers were numbered after Kittur Rani Channamma, Keladi Chennamma, Rani Abbakka and Jhansi Bai Laxmibai plunged into the freedom struggle. The British rulers were petrified when Sardar Vallabbhai Patel led farmers' protest," noted CM Bommai.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Ministers, SAngara, CN Ashwath Narayana, former CM DV Sadananada Gowda and others were present during the event. (ANI)

