New method developed to convert poultry feather, wool waste to animal feed, fertiliser: Govt

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Indian scientists have developed a new sustainable and affordable solution for converting keratin waste such as human hair, wool, and poultry feathers to fertilizers, pet, and animal feeds, said the Ministry of Science & Technology on Thursday.

Pointing out that India generates a huge amount of human hair, poultry feather waste, and wool waste each year, the ministry said, "These wastes are inexpensive sources of amino acids and protein, underlining their potential to be used as animal feed and fertilizer."

As per the release of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Professor A. B. Pandit, Vice-Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai, along with his students, have developed a technology to covert the keratin waste to food for pets and fertilizers for plants.



"This novel technology is patented, easily scalable, environment-friendly, energy-efficient, and it will make amino acid-rich liquid fertilizers more economical as compared to currently marketed products," it said.

Using advanced oxidation for the conversion of the waste to marketable fertilizers and animal feed, the waste can be properly utilised. "The key technology behind this involves pre-treatment followed by hydrolysis of keratin using a technique called Hydrodynamic Cavitation, which involves vaporization, bubble generation, and bubble implosion in a flowing liquid," the ministry informed.

It also said that the current chemicals and physical methods for such conversion are energy-intensive, chemically hazardous, and involve multiple steps resulting in a higher cost of the final product.

"The scientists are currently implementing this technology at a large scale in collaboration with Revoltech Technologies Private Limited, Gujarat. This advancement in production will make the liquid biofertilizers which are three folds more efficient than the marketed product, available to farmers at an affordable rate," read the release. (ANI)

