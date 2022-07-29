New NEP ensures greater freedom for youth to decide for their future: PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the new National Educational Policy ensures greater freedom for the youth to take decisions on the basis of changing situations.

"You would have already built a future for yourself in your mind therefore today is a day for aspirations and at this time all the dreams of our youth come true. This is also a special time for teaching staff, non-teaching staff, and support staff. You are nation builders. The parent's sacrifices have been crucial for the achievements of the students," the Prime Minister said while addressing the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai.

Prime Minister gave examples of freedom and flexibility provided to youth by the National Education Policy and scrapping of 25,000 compliances for ease of business. "Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax, and reduction of corporate tax - are encouraging investments and industry. The reforms in drones, space and geospatial sectors are opening up new avenues", he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda in what was known as Madras 125 years ago about the possibilities for the youth of India. The Prime Minister remarked that "the whole world is looking at India's youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world's growth engine. It is a great honour and great responsibility."

The Prime Minister also recalled Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's association with Anna University. "May his thoughts and values always inspire you", said the Prime Minister.

"We are graduating at a unique time. Some will call it a time of uncertainty but I will call it a time of opportunity. The global pandemic tested every country. Adversities reveal what we are made of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers and common people. Due to this India is at the forefront. Our industry is in the forefront," said the PM.

Pointing out that India became the second largest mobile phone manufacturer, the Prime Minister further said that innovation is flourishing in India with a 1500 per cent growth in the number of startups.

"In the last six years, the number of start-ups increased. Last year India received a record FDI of 83 billion dollars. India is becoming a vital link in the global supply chain and we have the chance to make the greatest as we are converting obstacles into opportunity," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also talked about three important factors in this era of tech-led disruptions.

"In this era of tech-led disruptions, there are 3 important factors - 1. Test for Technology - as there is a growing sense of acceptance for technology, even at the grassroots level. 2. Trust in Risk Takers - entrepreneurs are now being looked at with new respect. This is helping in creating opportunities. 3. Temperament for Reforms - a strong Government that is not restrictive but responsive, making space for people's talents," he said at the convocation.

He said that the reforms in the infrastructure sector through GatiShakti Masterplan are creating world-class infrastructure through speed and scale.

He called on teachers and other staff members and said that they are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow.

"The new National Educational Policy ensures greater freedom for the youth to take decisions basis changing situations. Today is not only a day of achievement but also of aspirations. I wish that all the dreams of our youth come true. To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow," said PM at Anna University.

He also said that all these factors are creating opportunities that are created, sustained and grown.

"Your growth is India's growth, your learning is India's growth. Your victory is India's victory," added PM Modi.

During the programme, he also awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin were also present at the event.

Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses - Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore. (ANI)