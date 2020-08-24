New office of Delimitation Commission opens in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A new office premises of Delimitation Commission was opened by its Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai on Monday in the national capital.
The inauguration was done in presence of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and others.
The office is located on the third floor of Hotel Ashoka. (ANI)
