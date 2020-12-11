New Parliament building will reflect art, culture, diversity of all provinces: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the new building of parliament will reflect the art, culture and diversity of all provinces and will be a centre of inspiration for all citizens.

In his remarks at the function in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of new Parliament building, the Speaker said India was the world's largest democracy and its constitutional values and democratic processes were ideals for the world. He said people from all over the world come to see and understand them.

The Speaker said that responsibilities of MPs have increased with the expansion of democracy there was need of a new Parliament building to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities in the future as the existing building does not provide this scope.

He said members of both the Houses desired that a new building should be built which fulfils requirements of the future while reflecting the diversity of the country.

He said keeping in view of the sentiments expressed by the MPs and the two Houses, the Prime Minister approved the construction of a new Parliament building and the auspicious day has arrived when the bhoomi pujan and the foundation-laying ceremony is being done

"The PM respected the sentiments of both Houses of the Parliament, I express gratitude to him," he said.

The Speaker said that in the 70-year-old journey of India's democracy, the citizens have been committed to justice, freedom, secularism, equality, unity, integrity and fraternity. (ANI)