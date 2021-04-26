New portal for better management of oxygen supply in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi government on Sunday announced that it has started a portal for a better supply of oxygen in the national capital on which manufacturers, suppliers, and hospitals will update status regarding the lifesaving necessity amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Soon after extending the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week, the Chief Minister said: "We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together in this regard."

Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital by a week due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Lockdown is the last weapon wielded against coronavirus. It was important to use this weapon since the cases are out of control. So we have extended lockdown in the city by a week till 5 am on Monday (May 3)," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.

He also informed that the positivity rate in the city has gone up to record 36-37 per cent. However, it has declined from the last 2-3 days, and today the rate is around 30 per cent.

"We need 700 tonnes of oxygen in Delhi. Centre has allotted us earlier 480 tons and yesterday it allotted 10 more tons. So far, we have a total of 490 tons of oxygen allotted by the Union government. But these allotments are yet to be supplied. We have received only 330 to 335 tons of oxygen in the city."

This is a huge reason that Delhi facing Oxygen crisis in hospitals, he added.

Delhi on Saturday reported 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the third successive day the national capital has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus.

The city now has 93,080 active cases. (ANI)