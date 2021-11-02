New radars and vessel traffic management system inaugurated in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the new Radars and Vessel Traffic Management System of Cochin Port Trust on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) commissioned in Cochin Port in 2009 has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art system consisting of two new radars, one AIS Base station, three VHF Radios and associated software and hardware installed at a cost of Rs 5.8 crore.





The Vessel Traffic Management System is an essential tool for enhancing the safety of navigation in the port by monitoring and regulating the shipping movements. Apart from navigational safety, the system also enhances the security of the port waters by detecting and tracking all crafts moving in the port.



Sonowal also inspected the port infrastructure and project sites including oil terminals, ICTT Vallarpadam, Multi User Liquid Terminal, LNG Terminal and SCB re-construction project, during the tug ride in the Cochin harbour today.

Guard of Honour was given to the union minister by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit of Cochin Port Trust on his arrival. A neem tree sapling was planted by Sonowal in the Administrative lawns of Cochin Port Trust. (ANI)

