New Secretariat building complex should reflect culture of Telangana: CM KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said that the new Secretariat building complex should be constructed in such way that it should enhance the prestige of the state and have all the necessary facilities and utilities that require of an administrative centre.

CM Rao held a review meeting on the new Secretariat building complex on Friday at the Pragathi Bhavan. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others were present.

"The new Telangana State Secretariat building complex should reflect the Telangana culture and prestige. At the same time, it should have all the facilities," CM Rao said.

"The Ministers, Chief Secretary and all the Secretaries should discharge their duties and function from there. Like in the past, they should not be placed at different locations. Ministers and their secretaries should be in one place. We will also construct a block for all the heads of department near the Secretariat. Then the entire state government machinery will be at one place," the CM further said.

CM Rao instructed the officials: "The Secretariat's inner side should be as beautiful and dignified as the outer side. It should have all the facilities. We have to decide on how the Ministers, Secretaries chambers, conference halls, staff offices, lunch halls, centralised strong rooms, record rooms and others should be."

The CM also told them about where and how the places of worship, bank, creche, visitor's rooms, parking, security personnel enclosure should be. He asked the officials to decide on the facilities and utilities and invite the tenders for the same. (ANI)

