New Speaker of UP Assembly to be elected on March 29

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's new Assembly Speaker will be elected at 3 pm on March 29, as per an official statement by the Assembly Secretariat.

Nominations can be filed till Monday, according to the Assembly Secretariat.

Newly elected MLAs of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take oath from tomorrow. The oath will be administered by pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri at the Assembly hall.



Earlier, on March 26, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered oath to Ramapati Shastri as protem Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. With the BJP gaining majority in the Assembly, it is entitled to have one of its members elected as the Speaker.

In the recently held Assembly polls, the results for which were announced on March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Pary got an absolute majority in the 403-member Assembly by winning 255 seats with its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) bagging 12 and six seats respectively.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, won 111 seats with its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party bagging eights and six seats respectively. (ANI)

