New terminal building at Chennai airport will benefit economy: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport will be an important addition to the city's infrastructure.

In a major infrastructure and connectivity push for the southern states, PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka between April 8-9 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crores.

In a tweet thread, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that the first phase of the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 8.

"The new integrated terminal building at #ChennaiAirport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. It's also a reflection of the government's commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

"The first phase of the new state-of-the-art Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport is set to be inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Sh. @narendramodi on 8th April 2023. With the annual passenger handling capacity of 35 Million passengers per annum, the modern facility at the #ChennaiAirport will improve air travel experiences for all," it added.



Quoting the tweet, the Prime Minister said that it will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

"This will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, who will visit Telangana this week, will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station on April 8.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others, said the PMO statement.

He will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. (ANI)

