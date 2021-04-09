New terror outfits plan revenge attacks on security forces in Kashmir

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Newly-floated terror outfits, entrusted with the task of gaining ground in Kashmir valley by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen are planning revenge attacks by targeting ground commanders and troops of security forces in Kashmir involved in the major successful operations of late.

According to a top government official, information through interception and local ground intelligence have been gathered to corroborate the latest intelligence.



Eliminating terrorists almost on a daily basis, security forces in Kashmir have alerted their ground commanders, whose units have done successful operations, to keep their troops vigilant, especially after major successes.

On Friday morning, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) chief terrorist Imtiyaz Shah was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The communication, giving details about recent achievements, said, "It is desired that ground level commanders be briefed, besides monitoring sector/range level, on the aspect of the major successes being achieved. The troops of units under whose jurisdiction such successes have been achieved by security forces, should remain extra alert, and be on the lookout for reprisals by the terrorists."

Terrorists have been targeting security forces personnel deployed in duty. Recently, Central Reserve Police Force jawans were attacked by terrorists at Lawaypora. The force sacrificed two jawans. New Tanzim United Libration Front, Jammu and Kashmir, had taken responsibilty of the attack. (ANI)

