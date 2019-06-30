New time table of Eastern Railway starting July 1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): In the new time table of Eastern Railway which will come into effect from July 1, there is a bonanza for passengers, including the introduction of new trains and new stoppages, regularisation and extension of trains, etc.

A total of six EMU locals will be introduced between Laksmikantapur and Sonarpur (34333), Sonarpur and Canning (34362), Canning and Sonarpur (34357), Sonarpur and Diamond Harbour (34884), Diamond Harbour and Sealdah (34861) and Sealdah and Sonarpur (34438) with effect from July 1.

At least five Barddhaman-Balgona-Barddhaman locals will be extended to Katwa, 34422 Sealdah-Sonarpur local to Lakshmikantapur, 30324 Hasnabad-Prinsep Ghat local to Majerhat and 30451 B.B.D. Bag-Sealdah local to Baruipur starting July 1.

17005/17006 Hyderabad-Raxaul-Hyderabad Express via Madhupur-Jasidih which was suspended since June 2016, will be restored from Hyderabad from July 4 and from Raxaul from July 7.

17007/17008 Secunderabad-Darbhanga-Secunderabad via Madhupur-Jasidih will be restored from Secunderabad from July 4 and from Darbhanga from July 7.

13025/13026 Howrah-Bhopal-Howrah Express will also be restored and will be notified later.

A new halt station Islampara between Bansberia and Tribeni in Bandel-Katwa section of Howrah division will be opened for passenger with stoppage of 37923 Howrah-Katwa local and 37916 Katwa-Howrah local.

The frequency of trains 73011/73012 Barddhaman-Rampurhat DEMU and 73021/73022 Azimganj-Rampurhat DEMU has been increased and now they will run daily instead of six days a week.

73011/73012 Barddhaman-Rampurhat, 73021/73022 Azimganj-Rampurhat, 73031/73032 Katwa-Azimganj and 73033/73034 Nalhati-Azimganj passenger will be converted to MEMU trains.

A total of twelve EMU specials run between Barasat and Hasnabad, Ghutiari Shariff and Sonarpur, Ranaghat and Bangaon, Ranaghat and Lalgola, Ranaghat and Gede, Sealdah and Baruipur and Sonarpur and Champahati will be regularised.

Timings of some trains have been changed with effect from July 1. (ANI)

