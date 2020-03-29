New Vegetable market in Shamshabad lacks basic facilities, people violate social distancing against COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Shamshabad vegetable market was on Sunday moved to a new place after people were seen violating the social distancing norms put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vegetable sellers, however, said the new place was not clean and lacked proper facilities like water and shelters for the sellers.

According to General Secretary of Shamshabad market, the vegetables were turning rotten due to exposure to the sun and with the produce covered in dust, people were not buying it.

"The old market which has been running for the last 30 years has been closed now because of violation of the social distancing. We started a market at a new place but even here the public is not maintaining any social distance. There is no proper shelter and no water for the people who come here," Janardhan Reddy, General Secretary of Shamshabad market told ANI.

We are not even able to sell vegetables because the vegetables are getting spoiled because of the Sun "and we are facing huge losses. It would be helpful for farmers and ordinary people if the government give us a new place with all the requirements. I request the government through media to arrange for a new market else we will also have to sit at homes," he added.

Another seller said, "I work in the Shamshabad market but now it has been relocated so we are facing difficulty in selling vegetables. Even the fresh vegetables are getting rotten. There is no facility here for the sellers and the place is not hygienic." (ANI)

