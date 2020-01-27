New waste management system, sewage treatment plant for Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced several development initiatives including an Integrated Waste Management System and a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to be set up at Kharar in Mohali.

"Land had been identified and possession already handed over to Department of Local Government for this purpose," said Singh.

Addressing the gathering at the Republic Day event, the Chief Minister also announced a series of welfare measures to boost progress in the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (SAS Nagar) district of the State.

Singh told the massive gathering that a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) would be set up at Kharar as part of his government's commitment to build a Swachch (Clean) Punjab.

"My government would continue to work towards ensuring sustainable development by creating the necessary infrastructure for a clean and green Punjab," he added.

With skill development being another priority agenda, the Chief Minister also announced a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Village Tripari, in Kharar. The Rs 5 crore project will further promote vocational training and create an employable youth force to further the state's progress in the coming years, Singh said.

A new market committee will also be established in Mohali to facilitate smooth and hassle-free procurement and marketing of farm produce.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of Police Line to ensure the welfare of the police force and their families in the district. (ANI)

