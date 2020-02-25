New Zealand Deputy PM to begin his four-day India visit today

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand will be on a four-day visit to India beginning Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Peters will arrive in Delhi at 11:30 a.m. Later in the day, he will visit Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

On Wednesday, the Deputy PM of New Zealand will deliver a speech on Indo Pacific at the Indian Council of World Affairs followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the evening.

On February 27, Peters is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat before departing for Mumbai on later in the day. On Friday, he will participate in the opening bell of the daily trading session followed by a speech at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

He is scheduled to depart from India at 11:35 pm on Friday night. (ANI)

