New Zealand opposition leader meets JP Nadda, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): New Zealand's Leader of Opposition, Simon Bridges, on Tuesday met BJP's National Working President, JP Nadda, at the party office here and held a discussion on intensifying bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bridges arrived here on Monday and held discussions on Indo-Pacific ties and ways to strengthen bilateral relations during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On the same day, the New Zealand lawmaker, along with a delegation comprising of High Commission officials and other parliamentarians also called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"The agenda was to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of water quality & quantity," the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Earlier today, Bridges also addressed India New Zealand Business Council

"Great meeting to progress bilateral trade between India and NZ. With @NZNationalParty leader @simonjbridges and @bakshiks with @ficci_india Delhi MP @M_Lekhi @NZinIndia @IndiainNZ @MukteshPardeshi @BhavDhillonnz @SameerHandaN," the Council tweeted.

A delegation of ministers including, former minister of Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee and former minister of Defence, Kanwaljit Singh Baksh; press secretary, Rachel Morton; and Policy Adviser, Rahul Mukund, also accompanied Bridges.

India and New Zealand have cordial and friendly relations rooted in the linkages of Commonwealth, parliamentary democracy and English language.

The two countries have been fellow travellers in their commitment to disarmament, global peace, North-South Dialogue, human rights, ecological preservation and combating international terrorism.

Tourism and sporting links, particularly in cricket, hockey and mountaineering, have played a significant role in fostering goodwill between the two countries. (ANI)

