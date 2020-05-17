Newborn girl found in trash in Indore, case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): A woman in Indore found a newborn girl in the garbage bin in the city, said Police on Sunday.

The infant was found in the garbage bin on Saturday and was handed over to the police. The Police then admitted the newborn to a hospital.

"We received information that a woman has found an infant in the garbage bin, so our team reached the spot. The child has been admitted to a hospital and doctors have said that the baby is a few hours old," said SHO Dinesh Verma.

Savita Bai, woman who found the newborn said, "The child was found in garbage bin covered with ants. So with the help of some locals, I cleaned the newborn. Then I immediately informed the police."

Police have registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

