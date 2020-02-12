Newborn kidnapped from Civil Hospital in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A newborn baby was allegedly kidnapped by a woman from Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

"The girl was born on February 7. While checking CCTV footage we have seen a woman fleeing with the baby. We are trying to identify her. The investigation is underway," SI Jasbir Kaur told reporters.

"The kidnapping of the child took place in the civil hospital today. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, in which a woman took away a child born two days ago," Avinash Jindal, SMO Civil Hospital said. (ANI)