Newborn stolen by unidentified woman from hospital in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 7 (ANI): An unidentified woman allegedly stole a newborn girl from Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the child's grandmother said, "I gave the child to the woman so that I could take my daughter to the washroom but when we returned to the ward, the woman was missing."



Following the incident, the baby's father has accused his mother-in-law of missing his daughter while the latter is making the same allegation on the former.

The family informed the police about the incident and the team reached the spot immediately and started an investigation.

"The allegation will be verified with the help of CCTV camera footage and other sources," Surendra Singh, SI, Police Station Division 2, Ludhiana said. (ANI)

