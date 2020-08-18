Newer dimension emerging from recovered COVID-19 patients: NITI Aayog

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): There is a newer dimension emerging from the coronavirus disease in recovered COVID-19 patients that they tend to suffer from other health complications, stated a senior health ministry official.

"Post COVID symptoms are appearing in some cases. Our scientific community and medical experts are working on this. It's a virus that may lead to other health issues. It's ongoing learning in this pandemic and as we understand we will be able to say more," Dr V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog said.

Meanwhile, Dr Vandana Boobna, senior consultant internal medicine at Max Hospital said: "Post COVID patients may have lung fibrosis and risk of heart disease and infections. So elderly patients with co-morbidities having moderate to severe COVID illness should be very careful and regularly follow up with a physician to avoid complications."

Recently, the health ministry informed that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at the Union health ministry is preparing a guidance note for people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

It is a group of subject experts -- 'joint monitoring group' (JMG) in the ministry of health -- which is headed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"The JMG is presently working on a guidance note for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and possible complications that may afflict them," said health ministry officials on reports on further complications in few recovered patients.

In the last 24 hours, India saw a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths due to Coronavirus. the COVID-19 tally in the country rose to 27,02,743 with 51,797 deaths.

"In the weekly updates of COVID-19, we have got some reassuring signals. We are observing good progress in the recovery rate while mortality rate tends to decline," he said.

Dr Paul said that testing is the key to disease containment and for reducing mortality due to the virus. (ANI)

