Newly-appointed U'khand CM Tirath Singh Rawat to hold meeting with Kumbh Mela officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): After taking his oath of office as newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that his first task as the CM will be to hold a meeting with state officials who are currently engaged in the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

While speaking to ANI, Tirath also said that he had a plan to have flowers showered on Kumbh devotees from choppers.

"I am going to do a meeting with the officials who are engaged in Kumbh and tomorrow is the first Shahi Snan (Royal Bath). Earlier there were some difficulties but now I will hold a meeting with the officials regarding Kumbh," he said.

Tirath also thanked the senior leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

"First of all, I thank my central leadership, respected Prime Minister and national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership. They have believed in me and a small worker who came from a small village," he told ANI.

"The way all development has been done by the Prime Minister and former CM Trivendra ji, I will definitely increase it. I will go ahead with that. Tourism here will strengthen health and education. We will definitely increase its quality," he added.

The 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday, took oath as the new CM of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, as per sources. (ANI)