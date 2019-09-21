Arif Mohammed Khan, newly appointed Governor of Kerala meeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Twitter)
Arif Mohammed Khan, newly appointed Governor of Kerala meeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Twitter)

Newly elected Kerala Guv meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Arif Mohammed Khan, the newly appointed Governor of Kerala called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.
Mohammed Khan, who replaced Justice (Retd) Palanisamy Sathasivam as the governor, arrived in the national capital today to meet President Kovind for the first time after his appointment.
Former Union Minister Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala on September 1 replacing Sathasivam, who was appointed as governor of the state in September 2014.
A Union Minister during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Khan had resigned from his position after the then government decided to overturn the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case by bringing legislation in the Parliament. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:33 IST

As India preps to address another UNGA session, we remember...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): It is often said that the presence of people can be felt long after they've left for higher places. Nothing stands truer, as the next UN General Assembly session fast approaches, without the presence of one of India's most beloved leaders, Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:33 IST

2 kg of suspected crystal like narcotic material detected at...

Kochi (Kerala)[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Over 2 kilograms of suspected crystal-like narcotic material was detected from a concealed chamber of a passenger's bag, security officials of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:28 IST

Bihar: BJP leader makes veiled attack on Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan on Saturday said that "some people are high on arrogance assuming that Bihar is functioning because of them".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:28 IST

Upcoming by-elections will decide current govt's fate: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that there will be no coalition with Congress in the upcoming by-elections and these elections will decide the fate of the present government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:26 IST

Haryana: Vij predicts huge victory for BJP, JJP foresees chaos...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surely win more than 75 seats in the 90-member House in the coming Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:22 IST

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Sonia Gandhi to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As part of Congress party's week-long plans for observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be taking part in an event at Rajghat on October 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:21 IST

Assembly polls an opportunity to change country's atmosphere:...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Saturday said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to 'change the atmosphere in the country'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:11 IST

'If you have so much confidence in yourself, fight the elections...

Patna (Bihar)[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Fight the upcoming Assembly elections alone if he has so much belief in himself, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav told Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:09 IST

MP: 4 injured after double storey building collapses in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): In a tragic incident, four people were injured after a double-storey building collapsed here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:04 IST

DMK, Congress to contest their seats in TN, P'cherry bye polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress will contest one seat each in Tamil Nadu in the coming Assembly bye-elections while Congress will contest the lone seat in Puducherry bye-poll.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:01 IST

Observe silence period on all forms of media, EC tells political parties

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has called upon political parties to ensure that their leaders and campaigners observe the "silence period" on all forms of media during assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and refrain from holding press conferences and

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Muzaffarpur: Tejashwi Yadav visits SKMCH to take stock of AES

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday paid a visit to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here to take stock of the current Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) situation in the district.

Read More
iocl