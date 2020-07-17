New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Newly elected members of Rajya Sabha to be administered oath on July 22.

For the first time, the administration of oath will be done in the chamber of the House during inter-session period so as to maintain norms of physical distancing due to COVID-19, officials said.

Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, if the House is not in session. Sixty-one members were recently elected to Rajya Sabha from 20 states.

The ruling Congress won two Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one seat in the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19.

In Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP has won two seats while Congress won one seat.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and party leader Neeraj Dangi won from Rajasthan while BJP candidate Rajendra Gehlot also won.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki won the election as also Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

All the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh were won by the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Voting for 19 vacant Rajya Sabha was held on June 19. The polls, which were to be held on March 26, were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

