Newly elected MPs of Lok Sabha take oath

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): As many as four newly elected members of the Lok Sabha took oath on Monday as the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced.

BJP MP from Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Dinesh Lal "Nirahua" Yadav, Trinamool Congress MP from Asansol (West Bengal) Shatrughan Sinha, BJP MP from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) MP form Sangrur (Punjab) Simranjit Singh Mann take oath as Members of the Lok Sabha.



Notably, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav by 8,679 votes. The BJP candidate secured 3,12,768 votes while the SP candidate got 3,04,089 votes.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha registered a landslide victory in Asansol parliamentary constituency bypoll.



Sinha, who recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 6,56,358 votes with a winning margin of over 3 lakhs over Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Agnimitra Paul, who took second place by winning 3,53,149 votes.



Simranjit Singh Mann, who was a candidate from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) won the by-poll defeating Aam Aadmi Party's candidate in Sangrur, the home turf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur by over 42,000 votes.

However, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, the Agneepath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)

