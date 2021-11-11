Newly-married couple in Karnataka takes pledge on their wedding day to donate eyes

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): A newly-married couple in Karnataka's Hubli city has set an example to others by willingly taking a pledge on eve of their wedding to donate eyes.

Even the families had set a stall from the eye bank in their marriage hall for those who are interested to donate their eyes.

Speaking to ANI, Suchit, the bridegroom said, "Today all our family members have signed to donate eyes and even put a counter at marriage hall for those interested. I am happy as my family supported me."

"In our country, bodies were buried after death along with eyes. If all of us decide to donate eyes after death within six months, India may become Corneal blindness free," Dr Shrinivas Joshi, Ophthalmologist said.



The doctor, who was also there at the marriage, appealed to people to come forward to donate eyes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also said that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's eye donation has helped four people to get vision and it should become a people's movement."

"The technology is so advanced that we can now give vision to four people using the eyes of a single person. About 3-4 crore people in our country suffer from blindness. So we need to increase the number of people who come forward to donate their eyes," the minister said.

Sudhakar also said that it is a blessing to be able to provide vision to four people even after death.

"Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has pledged to donate his organs. Even I had pledged to donate my eyes last year. We need to make it a people's movement," Sudhakar added. (ANI)

