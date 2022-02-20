Newly-wed bride casts vote in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): After her marriage last night, a newly-married woman cast her vote in her wedding attire at the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Julie is a resident of the Hanumangarh area in the Firozabad district. She cast her vote at polling booth number 305 at Hanumangarh Laxmi Convent School in the Firozabad assembly. She was accompanied by her husband, Kapil, who had also come in his wedding attire.



The couple got married last night. In the morning, before departing to her in-laws house, Julie chose to exercise her franchise.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

