News Broadcasters Association welcomes SC order for reporting responsibly on coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order dated March 31, 2020, and agreed that the media should report responsibly and weed out any fake news on social media about the coronavirus crisis.

"NBA is also pleased to learn that a daily bulletin by the Government of India through all media avenues including social media and forums will be made available to clear the doubts of people," an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The association said that the move will immensely help the media in clarifying the doubts and enable accurate reporting.

"NBA appreciates that the Supreme Court has acknowledged the freedom of the press and has stated that it does not intend to interfere with the free discussion, debate, and coverage about the pandemic," it added.

Notably, the Central government in a status report filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought its directions for media houses not to publish, print or telecast anything without first confirming it from the concerned authorities.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had, during the hearing on a petition seeking food and shelter for migrant workers across the country, had expressed concern over fake news.

A large number of migrant and daily wage workers, facing a lack of employment opportunities, headed to their hometowns from cities across the country reportedly due to rumors and fake news of an extended lockdown in the wage of coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 1,637 after 240 new cases were reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday. (ANI)

