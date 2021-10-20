Next 25 years 'Amrit Kaal', will move towards attaining Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the next 25 years as 'Amrit Kaal' and said that during this period the country will move forward towards attaining resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the joint conference of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), PM Modi said, "We are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In the next 25 years, during 'Amrit Kaal, the nation will move forward towards attaining resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Today we're working to strengthen 'good governance', 'pro-people pro-active governance'."

The Prime Minister stressed the use of modern technologies and said new India innovates, initiates and implements.



"With modern thinking, India of 21st-century stresses upon using technology for humankind's welfare. New India innovates, initiates, implements. New India isn't ready to believe that corruption is part of the system. It wants a transparent system, efficient process, smooth governance," said PM Modi.

He further said that today the nation believes that it is possible to avail the benefits of government schemes even without middlemen.

"Today the nation also believes that however strong be the people who deceive the nation and loot the people, no mercy is shown to them - wherever they may be. The government doesn't spare them," he added. (ANI)

