Next 5 years, we will focus on education, health, self-reliance: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the next five years of his government will focus on education, health, security, and self-reliance.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the annual festival held at Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Karnal city.

The Chief Minister said the State government has enhanced the level of education by introducing monthly tests and 'Saksham' classes under the Learning Enhancement Programme.

The annual results of the schools have improved by 10 per cent in the last five years and efforts will continue in the future as well.

The Chief Minister said that schools, colleges, and universities have been built in the State. More attention is being paid to the education of girls under 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme.

He said that understanding the fact that as today's era is the era of Information Technology along with Science, concrete steps are being taken in this direction and some provisions will also be inculcated in the new budget.

He said that this year's budget will be a balanced one. For this, suggestions and advice have been taken from the public representatives of the State for the first time so that the expenses and income can be increased for the implementation of the developmental works all across the state for all sections of society.

He said that the year 2020 will be celebrated as 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh' and more focus will be laid on the upliftment of the unprivileged section of the society and under this, any person earning less than Rs 1.80 lakh income are getting benefits provided under various Government schemes. (ANI)

