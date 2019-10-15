Army Chief General Bipin Rawat speaking at the 41st DRDO Directors Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat speaking at the 41st DRDO Directors Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Next war will be won through indigenised weapons systems: Army Chief

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the Defence Research and Development Organisation has made strides in ensuring that requirement of the country's defence services are met through home-grown solutions, adding that the next war will be fought and won through indigenised weapons systems and equipment.
Speaking at the 41st DRDO Directors Conference, Rawat said: "The DRDO has made strides in ensuring that requirements of the services are met through home-grown solutions. We are confident that we will fight and win the next war through indigenised weapons systems and equipment."
With a network of 52 laboratories, the government agency DRDO is charged with the military's research and development covering various fields like aeronautics, land combat engineering, armaments, electronics, missiles, and naval systems.
The Army chief said that the Defence industry of India is a budding industry and the time has now come to look at the development of systems for future warfare and start preparing for "non-contact warfare."
Rawat asserted that along with artificial intelligence, the future lies in the development of cyber, space technology, laser, electronic warfare and robotics.
"We are looking at systems for future warfare. We have to start looking at development of cyber, space, laser, electronic and robotic technologies and artificial intelligence," he said.
The Army chief said that if the timeline between the design development and production of any weapon system of equipment is to be reduced then it would be better to embed the service officers along with Research and Development.
Calling for joint research by Army officials and DRDO, he said: "In a joint project, the success and failures will become a joint responsibility and we will not start pointing fingers at each other."
On the occasion, Rawat recalled APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary stating that the late President had set benchmarks and standards for the Defence Research and Development (R and D) community, which is a challenge for scientists who are now emerging.
"I am quite sure the scientists will live up to those expectations," he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:01 IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 people from same family die after drinking...

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Two women and a minor girl from the same family passed away after allegedly drinking polluted water from a well in Dumarkholi village.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:52 IST

Rajnath Singh, 3 services chiefs pay tribute to the Missile Man...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by the three chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force on Tuesday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:48 IST

India's security vulnerabilities are going to be 'much more...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Addressing the 41st Directors conference at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that India's security vulnerabilities are "much greater" today and they are going to be "much more greater"

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:33 IST

BJP cannot teach nationalism to Haryana: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

(Jind) Haryana [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a major attack on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leadership and it's plank of nationalism, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday courted controversy by rubbishing Gujarat's contribution to the armed forces and saying, "BJP cannot t

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:18 IST

Aarey issue not Sena-BJP tussle, it's humans vs environment:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said that the Aarey issue was not just a tussle between his party and the BJP but a fight for the environment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:02 IST

Hyderabad : 16-year-old PUBG addict who faked his own kidnapping rescued

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A 16-year-old PUBG game addict, who faked his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakhs from his parents, was successfully rescued by the police from the bus terminal here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:01 IST

PM Modi invites suggestions, ideas for Diwali edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited suggestions and ideas from the public for the 58th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat' scheduled for October 27, which, coincidentally, is falling on Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:00 IST

Over Rs 1 cr seized from vehicles in poll-bound Maharashtra

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a joint operation, Election Commission and police have seized over Rs 1 crore cash from two vehicles near Pachpaoli over-bridge and Nagpur railway station, officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:00 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Tuesday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:54 IST

UP govt terminates services of 25,000 home guards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of 25,000 home guards of the police department in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:51 IST

Air India becomes first airline globally to use 'Taxibot' on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Air India scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first airline in the world to use a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft operating a commercial flight with passengers onboard.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:31 IST

Haryana: Stubble burning continues in Fatehabad despite ban

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Despite a ban by the Haryana government, incidents of stubble burning have not abated in Fatehabad town of the state. Farmers here have been burning crop residue, causing pollution in the nearby states, while claiming that they lack alternatives.

Read More
iocl