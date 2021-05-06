NGO announces free 'corona kits' for COVID infected patients in Andhra, Maharashtra, other states

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): In the light of surge in coronavirus cases, a non-profit organization Narayan Seva Sansthan announced that they will be providing free 'Corona kits' to COVID-infected patients in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states.



Narayan Seva Sansthan President Prashant Agarwal said citizens must be aware of the lack of beds and oxygen capacities in hospitals and urged them to not venture out and stay at home to be safe.

"We will also be giving away free prescribed medicines to those who have contacted us with their lab reports and doctor prescriptions on being COVID positive at 9649499999," he said, as per the release by the Narayan Seva Sansthan.

The 'Corona kit' is a medicine kit that will have pre-prescribed medicines. It will include medicines like Paracetamol, Doxy Capsule, and Vitamin tablets zinc along with Azithromycin, tablet Ivermectin, tablet D3 60 k with Multivitamin Tablets, it said. (ANI)

