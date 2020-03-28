NGO feeds stray animals in Pune amid COVID-19 lockdown

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Karma Foundation, an NGO based in Pune, has received special permission from the police to supply food to stray animals across the city.

They have supplied food to over 8000 stray animals across city in last three days.

"Police have given us permission for four volunteers and two vehicles. After lockdown, the situation of stray animals is critical and shops across city are closed. Hence we are trying to reach as many stray animals as possible," Tanushree Rakshit one of the volunteer, told ANI.

"We are distributing this food to people dedicated for every area in the city and accordingly those people are giving it to stray dogs from their area and accordingly complete city is covered. We are also supplying this food to dogs at police station as they are also lacking with pet food," Rakshit said. (ANI)

