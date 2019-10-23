Happy Fridge installed at a location in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI
Happy Fridge installed at a location in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI

NGO installs 'Happy Fridges' to provide free food to poor, needy in Bhubaneswar

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:04 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): In its bid to ensure that no person goes to sleep on an empty stomach, a non-profit organization with active participation by citizens has installed two refrigerators in the city to provide food to those in need.
The 'Happy Fridge' by (NGO) Feeding India has been set up in two locations in the city.
"We have installed two Happy Fridge at two locations in the city, almost all of us at times throw away the extra food cooked in our households into waste. This could alternatively be used to provide a one-time meal for the needy," Shyama Singh, city in-charge of the NGO said on Wednesday.
The fridges installed at the prominent locations are coming in handy in providing meals to the beggars and poor people who live on the streets among others.
Singh said that the people who were interested in donating food can either deposit the food themselves at the fridges installed in the city or call up the volunteers of Feeding India to collect the food from their homes.
"People can donate us their waste Food by either calling up our volunteers to their houses or can themselves put the food in 'Happy Fridge'. We appeal to the citizens to donate their extra food to the helpless people and become a hero for them," Singh said.
Such efforts which positively affect the community have been on the rise lately, as earlier this month the Southern Western Railway had installed a public refrigerator at Hubli Junction in Karnataka to avoid the wastage of food. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:04 IST

I-T Dept raids Delhi-based group, unearths tax evasion, money...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Wednesday said to have conducted search operation on a Delhi-based group in connection with alleged tax evasion and money laundering involving Rs 1,000 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:04 IST

Ex-UP Congress leader Ammar Rizvi joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Ammar Rizvi on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:59 IST

WB: TMC, BJP blame each other for Coochbehar clashes

Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP have blamed each other for clashes that led to damages to offices of both the parties in Dinhata here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:57 IST

Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman missing since...

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A fisherman was rescued on Wednesday by the Indian Coast Guard Ship Savitribai Phule on deployment off Karnataka coast, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:46 IST

UP: Retail traders stage protest outside e-commerce company's...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The retail traders here on Wednesday staged a protest outside the warehouse of an e-commerce company, alleging that they were incurring losses due to e-commerce players.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:45 IST

Air India set to launch direct flight from Amritsar to Patna...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Air India is set to launch a direct flight from Amritsar to Patna starting October 27.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:35 IST

CCEA hikes minimum support price of rabi crops

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved an increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated rabi crops of 2019-20 with the MSP of lentil hiked by Rs 325 per quintal, gram by Rs 255 per quintal and of wheat by Rs 85 per quinta

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:35 IST

Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for taking steps to revive BSNL, MTNL

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking steps to revive Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:32 IST

Patna: 3 accused escape from Patna Civil Court

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Three prisoners escaped from Patna Civil court after attacking a policeman here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:29 IST

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Kulgam, jawan injured

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): One security personnel sustained minor injuries after some terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:26 IST

Cong to launch nation-wide protest against Centre's economic policies

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Congress Party will be launching nationwide protests and agitations against the anti-people economic policies and decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge and the party General Sec

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:18 IST

Bihar: Waterlogging, water-borne diseases continue to haunt...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The capital city of Bihar is still in the grip of waterlogging and water-borne diseases like dengue.

Read More
iocl