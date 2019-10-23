NGO installs 'Happy Fridges' to provide free food to poor, needy in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): In its bid to ensure that no person goes to sleep on an empty stomach, a non-profit organization with active participation by citizens has installed two refrigerators in the city to provide food to those in need.

The 'Happy Fridge' by (NGO) Feeding India has been set up in two locations in the city.

"We have installed two Happy Fridge at two locations in the city, almost all of us at times throw away the extra food cooked in our households into waste. This could alternatively be used to provide a one-time meal for the needy," Shyama Singh, city in-charge of the NGO said on Wednesday.

The fridges installed at the prominent locations are coming in handy in providing meals to the beggars and poor people who live on the streets among others.

Singh said that the people who were interested in donating food can either deposit the food themselves at the fridges installed in the city or call up the volunteers of Feeding India to collect the food from their homes.

"People can donate us their waste Food by either calling up our volunteers to their houses or can themselves put the food in 'Happy Fridge'. We appeal to the citizens to donate their extra food to the helpless people and become a hero for them," Singh said.

Such efforts which positively affect the community have been on the rise lately, as earlier this month the Southern Western Railway had installed a public refrigerator at Hubli Junction in Karnataka to avoid the wastage of food. (ANI)

