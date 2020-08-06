NGO launches Sound of Gratitude campaign to honour COVID warriors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based NGO has organised a 'Sound of Gratitude' event, appealing to people to stand up and sing in honour of COVID-19 warriors when the national anthem is sung at the Red Fort after the flag hoisting ceremony on August 15.

Hari Krishna, founder and vice chairman of the NGO named 'I Stand For The Nation' told ANI, "It is a patriotic NGO. We are calling the August 15 event the Sound of Gratitude. We are asking all the people wherever they are to stand up and sing in honour of COVID-19 warriors when the national anthem is sung at the Red Fort after the flag hoisting ceremony. We are also organising a 74 flags programme with a drone for this 74th Independence Day."

Ramesh, president of the NGO, said, "Our organisation is a social welfare association which showcases the unity of our nation. Our motto is to make every Indian across the globe to stand and salute the nation. We did the same on February 14 to pay homage to CRPF jawans who lost their lives during the Pulwama attack a year earlier." (ANI)

