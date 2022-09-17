NGO makes representation before the Centre seeking to constitute SIT on genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): An NGO named 'We The Citizens' has made its representation before the Government of India seeking to constitute a special investigating team to identify the perpetrators who were involved, aided and abated genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 1989-2003 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NGO also sought to prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of a Special Investigating Team constituted by the Government of India in accordance with the law.

In its representation, the NGO sought to conduct a Census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims/survivors of genocide residing in different parts of India.

The NGO also urged the Government of India to declare that all sales of properties post the exodus in the year January 1990 onwards whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property as null and void.

The NGO said that "the State Machinery is influenced by the leadership of the ruling political parties to the extent that no legal action was taken against the perpetrators leaders who were involved and mastermind the religious killings and exodus. This is evident from the fact that the then Chief Minister resigned and allowed the anti-nations to control Kashmir."

In the representation, NGO also said, "The participation of individuals in democratic processes hinges on its fairness and integrity. If citizens are left to believe that one's chances of successfully engaging in the democratic process are doomed from the start due to indiscriminate illegal surveillance by persons in power, including against political rivals, this will have a strong deterrent effect on public participation in democratic processes and institutions."

Earlier directed the petitioner NGO, seeking direction to the government to rehabilitate or resettle Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs including those who have migrated after the exodus in 1990 and onwards from Kashmir to any other part of the country, before the Centre.

The NGO 'We The Citizens' filed the plea in the Supreme Court through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha asking the apex court to direct the Central government and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims/survivors of genocide residing in different parts of India.

It further urged the top court to direct the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of a Special Investigation Team constituted by them in accordance with the law.

Those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties have been living the life of refugees in other parts of India, alleged the plea. (ANI)

