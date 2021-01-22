NGO president arrested after 3 women allege harassment by shelter home employees in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 22 (ANI): An NGO president was arrested on Thursday after three women made serious allegations of physical and mental harassment against workers employed in a shelter operated by the organisation.

Since then, the women have been shifted to Nari Niketan here after the allegations surfaced by the Bilaspur Women and Child Development Department Officer Suresh Singh.

According to Singh, the NGO has been shut down following the harassment allegations and might be blacklisted in the future.

The women had alleged in the complaint that the workers of the shelter home run a sex racket there. They have submitted a representation to the Bilaspur Range IG Ratan Lal Dangi.

Investigation in the matter is underway by the Chhattisgarh police.



One of the victims said that the workers of the shelter home convince family members of the women that they need to be medicated in order to be kept there.

She further alleged that if the women do not agree to the workers' orders, then they force them to become nude. She also mentioned that the workers mix something in their food after which they lose consciousness in the night, hinting at possible physical abuse.

City Additional SP Umesh Kashyap said that the matter will be investigated thoroughly.

"Police team reached the home at night. Some women filed FIR alleging violence and misconduct. A case has been filed and the probe is ongoing," Kashyap said.

Meanwhile, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president Amit Jogi has expressed his deepest sympathies with the complainants and raised questions on the working of the district administration in the matter.

He further demanded that the National Commission for Women (NCW) should intervene in the matter. (ANI)

