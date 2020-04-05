NGO provides free medicines to labourers in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): Free medicines are being provided to the labourers by NGO 'Ummeed Welfare Society' during the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak. The NGO is also conducting free health check-ups of the workers.

"We have decided to provide as many medicines as we can. We have checked more than 200 patients. We have been doing this before. Earlier we have set up a food stall here," Dr Sukhvinder Singh, chairman, Ummed Welfare Society told ANI.

People thanked the NGO for the medicines and for the medical-check ups.

"I am thankful to the NGO. They have conducted our medical check-ups and also provided us medicines," a man said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

