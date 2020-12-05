NGO provides medical facilities at Singhu border, over 2,500 farmers treated so far

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): As farmers from Punjab and other parts of the country entered the 10th day of their agitation against the Centre's farm laws at the borders of the national capital, an NGO has come forward to make sure the farmers receive required medical attention in the meantime.

Preetam Singh, director of the Indian chapter of the United Sikhs Organisation, a US-based NGO, said a team of about six doctors were present at the Singhu Border, along with two ambulances on standby and over 2,500 people have been treated so far.

"Our NGO provides relief in disasters, legal and medical fields. We have been providing medical facilities to the people here for the last few days. Six doctors are here at the moment. We have two hospitals on standby in case anything serious happens and someone needs to be taken to the hospital. About 2,500 have received treatment so far," Singh told ANI.



He further added, "Some people were injured when teargas was thrown on the farmers. Many have high blood pressure issues. Most people complain of muscle and back pain as they have not been sleeping on proper beds."

Regarding the COVID-19 situation, Singh said although they were handing out free masks, hand sanitisers and trying to spread awareness, the farmers were largely unafraid of contracting the virus.





"We check temperatures very often and almost no one has reported a fever so far. They say that we have scared off the coronavirus," Singh said with amusement.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around the national capital to protest against three of the Centre's farm laws that were passed by voice vote in September amidst stark objections from opposition parties.

The fifth round of talks are underway with Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the crucial meeting to find a solution to the ongoing agitation at the borders of the national capital.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on Tuesday (December 8).

The last round of talks took place on On December 3 where farmers said that the government had talked of bringing amendments in the farm laws. They also suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier reached out to protesting farmers over their demands, saying minimum support price will not be touched and that the government was open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under APMC Act.

Previously on December 1, during the first meeting with Centre after the agitation reached Delhi, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they are demanding their right from the government and not anything else.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

