NGO steps in to cremate rickshaw puller after family, neighbours refuse amid COVID-19 scare

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The last rites of a rickshaw puller who died recently was conducted here on Sunday by a woman, who heads an NGO after nobody came forward to cremate him, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mamta Singh, chairman of Anand Sewa Samiti told ANI that she stepped in to perform the rites after hearing about the plight of the rickshaw puller.

"I had received information from a woman named Chaudhary Babita Dagar that none of the neighbours was ready to perform the last rites of a rickshaw puller Ramu, resident of Shanti Nagar Colony in Vijay Nagar.

"Upon receiving the information I reached the cremation ground to help the family of the rickshaw puller," Singh told ANI.

She added, "It is the fear of getting infected with coronavirus that prevented people from helping the grieving family." (ANI)

